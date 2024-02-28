Governor Fernandes Barasa of Kakamega has assured that Bukhungu Stadium will be prepared for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) matches slated for September this year.

During a tour of the facility undergoing upgrades in collaboration with the national government, the governor announced that the ongoing works will conclude in three months, ensuring readiness for the continental games.

The ongoing Kes.1.4 billion facelift includes upgrades to lighting, changing rooms, upgrading the natural turf to international standards, improving seating areas, ablution blocks, and changing rooms.

Currently, efforts are underway to overhaul the pitch, enhance drainage, and upgrade the 10,000-seater C section.

“We are on schedule to host CHAN 2024. We have already completed the stripping of the pitch. Based on the work that is going on this stadium will be ready in three months, then the grass will be planted and the drainage will be done,” Governor Barasa said.

Kenya is set to cohost the CHAN competitions with Tanzania and Uganda this year, and the AFCON in 2027.

In collaboration with the Kakamega county government, the national government released Sh790 million two weeks ago to expedite the construction of Bukhungu.

“We have a completion schedule from our contractor that guarantees a sitting capacity of 25,000 by the time CHAN competitions kick off and we expect officials from CHAN to do the final inspection of the stadium by the end of June,” the governor added.

Governor Barasa further disclosed that following the CHAN tournament, they plan to undertake a facelift to increase the stadium’s seating capacity to 40,000. The county had already earmarked Kes.570 million for the construction of Bukhungu in the 2023/2024 financial year.

“After CHAN we are looking forward to the AFCON tournament in 2027 and this comes with infrastructural development and hospitality sectors, we are going to have the Kakamega International Investment Conference in the next three weeks and we will be pitching for investors to put a five-star hotel in the town,” he said.