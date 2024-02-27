In collaboration with the private sector, the government will distribute 4.4 million liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders nationwide.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary David Chirchir announced that the National Oil Company would distribute the first 1.3 million cylinders, while the private sector would disburse 3.1 million cylinders.

“The Government through the National Oil plans to distribute 1.3 million cylinders while the private sector distributes 3.1 million cylinders through their established distribution networks,” said the CS.

The Minister made the announcement during the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Growth Strategy workshop on Friday. He mentioned that the strategy would increase LPG consumption in the country from 7.5kg to 15kg per capita per year.

“The Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) through the Ministry has developed the LPG Growth Strategy aimed at increasing LPG uptake in the country from 7.5kg to 15kg per capita per year and to enhance penetration from 24% to 70% by 2028,” said CS Chirchir.

Furthermore, he stated that the government, facilitated by the Kenya Pipeline, will ensure efficient importation, storage, and distribution of LPG in the country to enhance LPG infrastructural development in Kenya.

The LPG Growth Strategy workshop sought to involve stakeholders in discussing methods to improve collaboration and devise a plan for the successful implementation of LPG strategies. Additionally, it aimed to raise awareness of ongoing initiatives, evaluate the proposed policy, and address any potential shortcomings.