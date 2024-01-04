Despite President William Ruto’s declaration last year that Kenya would become a Visa-free country by the beginning of 2024, foreigners visiting Kenya will still need to apply for visas to enter the country.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) announced Tuesday the postponement of the directive citing a delay in the implementation of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system.

“Following the presidential directive that Kenya will be a visa-free country from January 2024, an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system is in the process of development and implementation,” said KCAA.

Travelers planning to visit will need to continue applying for visas through Kenyan embassies, as the existing visa application process remains unchanged.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) emphasized that foreigners must adhere to the current visa application procedures.

“All travelers coming to Kenya from countries that require visas shall continue applying for visas in the usual manner until the government communicates the change program to the ETA system.” The Authority said.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) indicated that the implementation date will be communicated at a later time.

An Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is a digital authorization granting foreign nationals permission to enter a country for a designated period. The primary objectives of an ETA are to simplify the entry process, bolster security measures, and expedite seamless border crossings.

The ETA is compulsory for all foreign visitors, except for citizens of the East African Community (EAC) Member States.

The eight EAC Member States comprise Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Visitors are obligated to pay a non-refundable fee of $30 when applying for an eTA.