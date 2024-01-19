Two individuals, including Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s brother, are set to be charged with the murder of Meru blogger and political activist Daniel Muthiani, also known by the nickname ‘Sniper’.

The suspects, Murangiri Kenneth Guantai and Vincent Murithi Kirimi (Supuu), are scheduled to appear before the Kiambu High Court for their alleged involvement in the crime.

This development follows a thorough investigation by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), culminating in a recommendation to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The ODPP, convinced of the evidence’s sufficiency, has moved forward with the murder charge.

The case against the suspects is anchored on a gruesome narrative.

Muthiani, who disappeared on December 2, 2023, was later found dead, his body dumped in a thicket near Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County. The post-mortem examination revealed that he was tortured and strangled.

“Upon thorough analysis of the facts, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to sustain the charge of murder against Vincene Mureithi Kirimi alias Supuu and Murangiri Kenneth Guantai alias Talia,” the statement read in part.

Intriguingly, court documents reveal that the murder was orchestrated under the guise of a meeting with Governor Mwangaza, a ruse to lure Muthiani, who had been a vocal critic of the governor on social media.

The arrests extend beyond the two primary suspects.

Several other individuals, including Kenneth Mutua Matiri, Fredrick Muriuki Kiugu, Frankline Kimathi, and Timothy Kinoti, are in custody. Three additional suspects, Boniface Githinji Njihia, Brian Mwenda, and Grace Kathambi Githinji, are being held for further investigation.

As the legal process unfolds, miscellaneous applications against five more suspects are pending in the Kibera Law Court, with the ODPP awaiting the completion of investigations to provide further directions.

This case, underscored by its brutality and the involvement of high-profile individuals, has sent ripples of concern through the Kenyan society, spotlighting the dangers faced by political activists and bloggers in the country.