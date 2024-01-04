Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that the ongoing efforts to revive outlawed criminal gangs in the Mount Kenya region will not be successful.

In an apparent reference to the proscribed to the proscribed Mungiki sect, the DP stated that he would prefer political losses over allowing the sect members an opportunity to regroup and resume illegal activities in Central Kenya.

“I am ready to pay any political price to protect these women and our young girls from the criminal gang. We cannot allow this,” he stated.

“In 2006, 2007, and 2008, young men joined the proscribed group and it caused fear in this region and rift valley. But it had been dealt with,” he explained.

DP Gachagua warned that the government is on high alert and would intervene to thwart attempts by its leaders and their sympathizers to recruit young people in the region. He emphasized that the heinous acts committed previously were still vivid in the memories of the residents.

‘Mungiki Back in Bus Stages’

Furthermore, the DP stated that those engaged in the attempted revival would face the full force of the law.

“Two months ago, they were back in bus stages extorting from matatu operators and business owners. That cannot happen. We cannot allow anyone to misuse our youths and engage them in crime. We have a responsibility to protect our young people from being misused by anybody,” said Gachagua.

The DP mentioned that directives to rein in the gang have been issued, and order was swiftly restored when the police moved in to address the situation.

“We thank our security teams in Central Kenya and the Rift Valley for their swift action in the last three months. The attempt to revive the gang has been stopped and people are now going about their business without fear,” he said.

Simultaneously, the Deputy President called upon judges and magistrates to exercise judicial restraint when adjudicating matters related to programs aimed at enhancing the lives of Kenyans. He expressed regret that programs such as affordable housing and universal health bills had been suspended due to court injunctions.

“We are asking the judicial officials to be patriotic Kenyans and should stop being misused to stop programmes beneficial to Kenyans,” said Gachagua.

“The President restored the independence of the judiciary. He gazetted the judges who had been refused positions by the previous administration. He also increased the judiciary budget from Ksh.18 billion to Ksh. 22 billion. He has never interfered with what goes on in courts,” he added saying this was a demonstration of commitment by the president to promote judicial independence.