The Kenya National Youth Service has announced an upcoming recruitment exercise for volunteers.

In a statement on Tuesday, NYS said the volunteer opportunities are open to both males and females across the country. The volunteer exercise is scheduled to commence from February 5 to February 9, 2024.

NYS specified that the requirements for volunteers include being a Kenyan citizen and a resident of the respective sub-county of recruitment, with an age range of 18 to 24 years.

Additionally, they must possess a mean Grade of D plain and above in KCSE, present an Original National Identity Card, and bring academic Certificates (with one set of photocopies availed at the recruitment center).

Other prerequisites include holding a certificate of Good Conduct, willingness to undergo medical check-ups during and after the recruitment exercise, readiness for rigorous physical training, and preparedness to offer voluntary service to the Nation in any part of Kenya.

The Youth Service said successful candidates will attend the NYS paramilitary Course at NYS College, Gilgil, and NYSTTI Naivasha on dates and times specified in their respective calling letters.

The statement from NYS highlighted that orphans meeting the qualification requirements above will receive special preference, contingent upon the presentation of sufficient documentary proof such as parents’ death certificates or burial permits.

Kenyans with disabilities are also encouraged to participate in the recruitment exercise in their sub-counties and centers, provided they can endure the rigorous physical training.

NYS at the same time condemned corruption in any form during the recruitment process, warning that applicants risk disqualification or prosecution.

“Canvassing and giving monetary or other considerations for admission is an offence which can lead to automatic disqualification and or prosecution. Instances of this nature should be reported promptly to the Director-General on telephone number 020-2400129,” the statement read.