Peter Salasya has declared that he will not allow the State to intimidate him as he faulted the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) for handling his assault case.

Following his grilling at the EACC offices at the Integrity Centre on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the Mumias East MP stated that the responsibility of holding lawmakers accountable falls within the purview of the appointing authority, in this case, his constituents.

“Mimi ni kiongozi wa kwanza kuletwa mbele ya EACC na maneno ya allegation ya assault. Hiyo si maneno ya EACC kuangalia mienendo ya mbunge, ni maneno ya appointing authority na ni mwananchi ndio mwenye hiyo uwezo. Tunasema tutaheshimu Katiba, lakini we will not accept any institution to intimidate other hardworking young people like Peter Salasya,” the MP stated.

Loosely translated: (I am the first leader to be brought before the EACC on allegations of assault. EACC does not investigate the conduct of a Member of Parliament; it is the responsibility of the appointing authority, and it is the citizen who holds that power. We will respect the Constitution, but we will not accept any institution to intimidate other hardworking young people like Peter Salasya)

Salasya appeared before the EACC accompanied by a team of five lawyers, but only one was permitted to enter the interrogation room.

EACC Summons Salasya

EACC summoned Salasya on Friday regarding the assault of Malaha-Isongo-Makunga Member of County Assembly (MCA) Peter Walunya during a burial ceremony.

The commission also indicated it had initiated investigations into the matter, and if Salasya is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken against the MP in accordance with the law.

According to the commission, Salasya’s conduct raised serious concerns that could lead to a significant breach of integrity and ethical standards governing the behavior of state officers.

“The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission is established under Section 3 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2011 according to Article 79 of the Constitution with the mandate of combating and preventing corruption and unethical conduct in Kenya.”