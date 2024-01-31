The Matatu Welfare Association (MWA) has rejected a proposal by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to implement a tolling system on major roads in the country.

The association argues that the plan would impose double taxation on motorists, as they are already subject to a Ksh.18 per litre tax on fuel.

“The introduction of the toll will be challenging and expensive, especially for Public Service Vehicles (PSV) and other motorists. We are already paying VAT on fuel which is why Former President MwaiKibaki scrapped the toll and replaced it with the fuel levy,” said the Matatu Welfare Association Chairman, Dickson Mbugua.

“They should reconsider their proposal because it will affect everyone.” Mbugua added.

On Friday, during the launch of the Kenya National Highways Authority strategic plan for 2023 to 2027, CS Murkomen announced that the government intends to expand major roads and impose charges on road users.

Commending the public-private funding model employed for the Nairobi Expressway, the CS emphasized that the government will implement the road toll model on several frequently used roads.

“I believe that we can toll the road from Athi River to Namanga, I believe that it is possible to toll the road from Galleria to Rongai to Ngong and back to Karen Shopping Centre. I believe also that it is possible to expand and toll the road of Kiambu road,” he said.

CS Murkomen also suggested a potential rise in the road maintenance levy fund, noting that the expenses associated with road maintenance have escalated.