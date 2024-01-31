Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have taken into custody a man who allegedly demanded a bribe of Ksh.1.5 million on behalf of an unnamed Principal Secretary(PS).

Mark Kipruto Kuto, a self-proclaimed Personal Assistant to the PS, purportedly solicited the bribe for his boss to assist the complainant in securing the position of Chief Executive Officer at the South Nyanza Sugar Company.

According to EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, the complainant brought the matter to the attention of the anti-graft agency, prompting the initiation of an investigation.

Mr. Ngumbi mentioned that the suspect was apprehended within Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after accepting the bribe.

The suspect was processed at the Integrity Centre before being transferred to Kilimani Police Station, pending arraignment.