Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, responsible for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, has issued a warning that fish caught from Lake Nakuru is unfit for human consumption.

During discussions with Governor Cecile Mbarire in Embu County on Wednesday, CS Mvurya emphasized that recent tests on fish sourced from Lake Nakuru revealed elevated levels of arsenic, a chemical compound present in various minerals.

“In the last Cabinet that we sat in Sagana, I made a presentation to confirm that the fish in Lake Nakuru is not fit for human consumption. We have fish that have demonstrated some 32 percent level of arsenic metal which is not good for human consumption,” said the CS.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that extended exposure to arsenic through the consumption of water and food can result in the development of cancer and skin lesions.

Moreover, arsenic has been associated with cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Immediate symptoms of arsenic poisoning include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

CS Mvurya added: “So it is true that we confirmed it is not suitable for human consumption and therefore we have formed a multi-agency team. The departments of fisheries and blue economy, the environment and others are looking into this matter.”