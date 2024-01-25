On Wednesday, Justice Reuben Nyakundi of the High Court in Eldoret ordered a forensic examination of the Will left by the late Mzee Jackson Kibor to determine its authenticity.

The younger widow, Eunita Kibor, was directed to submit the original copy of the Will to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road within 10 days.

“The executioner in possession of the original copy of the testor’s Will produce and submit it via personal delivery to the DCI domiciled along Kiambu Road for the same to be subjected to forensic examination,” the court directed.

The family of the late Kibor, comprising four widows and 27 children, is currently entangled in a court dispute over his vast estate. This includes properties in upscale Nairobi estates, more than 5,000 acres of agricultural land in Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, and beach plots at the Coast, all estimated at over Sh16 billion.

Eunita, one of the executors of the Will, sought its adoption in court but all other family members objected, accusing the fourth wife of tampering with the Will in her favor.

Justice Nyakundi issued a directive for the original copy of the Will to undergo thorough document examination by forensic detectives. Additionally, he authorized the DCI to obtain any necessary samples, tools, and writings from the deceased’s estate to enhance the forensic analysis.

The judge instructed the DCI to submit a report on the forensic examination to the court on February 26, 2024, during a status conference for the succession dispute.

Justice Nyakundi at the same time allowed the parties involved in the dispute to submit any new evidence they may possess.

Kibor succumbed to Covid-19 complications on March 16, 2022 at the age of 88. Kibor contracted coronavirus in late 2020 and had been relying on medical oxygen before his passing.