A truck driver on Mombasa Road has been hit with a hefty Sh46.9 million fine by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for breaching axle load regulations.

The incident, which took place in Mavoko on Thursday morning, involved a sand-laden truck that was stopped by Kenha and Axle Load Enforcement and Highways Unit officers.

Kenha’s Senior Engineer for Axle Load Control, Kennedy Ndugire, explained that the truck’s weight far exceeded the standard limit of 54,000kg. The driver’s attempt to flee resulted in a collision with another vehicle, causing damage.

This event underscores Kenha’s efforts to prevent road damage due to overloading.

Under the East African Community Vehicle Load Control Act, 2016, which governs the Regional Trunk Road Network from Mombasa to Malaba, overloading vehicles face stringent penalties.

According to Mr Ndugire, the offending truck was previously detained for overloading by 25,050kgs and the driver fined Sh100,000 in December 2023.

However, the truck owner was released by the Kajiado law courts under Section 35 of the Penal Code.

Kenha has imposed a daily parking fee of 50 dollars on the truck, and failure to pay the fine within 60 days will result in the vehicle being forfeited to the state. Kenha will then seek a court order to sell the vehicle.

“We will not relent in protecting our roads. In 60 days, if the owner will not have paid the fine, he will be deemed to have forfeited the vehicle to the state and Kenha will get a court order to sell the vechile,” Mr Ndugire added.

Senior Superintendent of Police John Gichohi, leading the Axle Load Enforcement and Highways Unit, reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing the law and safeguarding the roads, undeterred by any intimidation efforts.