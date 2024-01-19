On Thursday, a bomb attached to a donkey cart exploded at the cross-border point between Mandera and Bula Hawa in Mandera County, killing at least one police officer and injuring two others.

The explosion occurred at around 9:50 AM, immediately after the cart came to a stop at the border police checkpoint.

Police said that two donkeys, accompanied by a guide, were crossing from Somalia’s side with luggage when the controlled Improvised Explosive Device went off.

The officers manning the border stopped the animals with their guide for the usual inspection of contraband goods and other unwanted items when the cart went off.

Police suspect Al-Shabaab militants operating in the area controlled the improvised explosive device (IED)remotely, with the cart believed to be carrying fuel products.

Witnesses and police reported that the explosion caused a massive fire at the scene, with the two donkeys miraculously surviving the blast with burn injuries.

Authorities reported that the deceased died on the spot, while the two with serious injuries were taken to the hospital. They said they’re conducting further investigations to ascertain the details surrounding the attack.