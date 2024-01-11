Fred Okang’o, the Kanu Secretary for Political Affairs, has addressed rumors regarding the Azimio coalition’s future strategy.

In response to a Daily Nation report suggesting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is creating a new coalition for the 2027 elections, Okang’o clarified on Citizen TV that Azimio is not forming a new political alliance.

Instead, the coalition, under the leadership of Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, and Kalonzo Musyoka, is focusing on strengthening its existing structure, which includes parties like Kanu, ODM, Wiper, Narc Kenya, among others.

Okang’o emphasized the importance of rebranding and expanding the coalition to achieve its goals and principles.

The report in question, which included comments from National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, hinted at Raila’s plans for the 2027 election.

Okang’o, however, refuted any notions of division within Azimio, specifically addressing questions about the Kamwene faction led by Azimio leaders from the Mt Kenya region.

He reiterated the coalition’s commitment to reinforcing its current formation rather than creating a new one.

This clarification comes shortly after a meeting between Raila and businessman Jimmy Wanjigi, a known critic of President William Ruto’s administration, especially concerning economic policies.

The details of their discussion at a city restaurant have not been made public.