Following discussions on Monday morning among the three arms of the Government, the Executive, Legislature, and the Judiciary have pledged to collaborate in carrying out their responsibilities with a deep respect for the rule of law, institutional independence, and unwavering adherence to court decisions.

The talks stemmed from sustained attacks by the Executive over alleged corruption and accountability within the Judiciary’s ranks.

President William Ruto convened the meeting yesterday( January 22) at State House Nairobi seeking to develop anti-corruption strategies, strengthen accountability, and streamline service delivery for Kenyan citizens.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced in a statement that the Judiciary would receive additional budgetary support for service delivery and the fight against corruption.

The funds will be allocated for the recruitment of 25 Judges for the High Court and 11 for the Court of Appeal. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be reserved to meet the transportation needs of the judiciary.

“The Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary agree to individually develop policies, guidelines, regulations and legislative proposals to achieve the objectives of fighting corruption, improving service delivery and enhancing institutional accountability of all arms of Government to the people of Kenya,” read a communique from Hussein Mohamed.

Within the next 30 days, each arm of the Government must submit its proposals to a forum of the National Council of the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) convened by the Chief Justice.

This forum will formulate a roadmap outlining immediate, medium-term, and long-term actions to be taken.