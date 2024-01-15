On Sunday, January 14, 2024, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti informed Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to prepare for the presidential race in 2027.

Ndeti asserted that politicians aligned with the Wiper leader and the Kamba community will actively work to secure his victory in the 2027 General Elections.

“We have already informed you,(Kalonzo), we are not requesting the Presidential seat for you. We shall force you there. Our decision is already made,” the governor said amid cheers.

Ndeti also encouraged Kalonzo to stop campaigning solely in the Kamba region and divert his efforts to other parts of the country, aiming to broaden his support base in preparation for 2027.

“Tour the country (Kenya). Leave Ukambani (to us). Don’t worry about us in Ukambani. We are good and we know ourselves,” she stated.

Kalonzo’s Presidential Declaration

This follows Kalonzo’s recent declaration that he intends to contest the 2027 General Election, positioning himself on the ballot to challenge President William Ruto for the top seat.

“Kenyans should, by now, be knowing who President Ruto’s main challenger in 2027 is. I am the one. Even the president himself announced my bid for the top seat recently,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper party leader characterized the 2027 Presidential race as thrilling, particularly if his ally Raila Odinga chooses to make another attempt and vie for the top seat.

“Nothing will stop me, not even Azimio member parties fielding candidates. Even if the presidential race is crowded I will be in there. If Raila decides to vie for the presidency, it will be an exciting race. In 2022 I decided not to vie in favour of Raila but I don’t expect any payback from him,” Kalonzo said.