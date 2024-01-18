The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is holding five suspects linked to corruption within the Isiolo County government.

The arrests took place early Wednesday morning, with the authorities detaining the five at the Isiolo EACC offices for processing. The commission is expanding its efforts to target a total of thirteen suspects involved in corruption offenses related to a Sh58,560,000 procurement fraud.

The suspects comprise Peter Ngechu Muhuha, the former Chief Officer of Finance, Adano Salad Kadubo, the former Chief Officer of Public Works, Housing & Urban Development, Abdinassir Ali, the former head of Treasury, and accountants Jibril Hassan and Augustine Kariuki Gatebu.

The purported graft is linked to a tender for the supply and delivery of a fire engine, which was allegedly corruptly awarded to Drescoll Limited during the Financial Year 2018/2019.

EACC investigations revealed that the suspects participated in a flawed procurement process to fraudulently grant a tender worth Sh58.560,000 for the supply and delivery of a fire engine to Drescoll Limited.

Similar Fraudulent Tender in Marsabit County

The mentioned contractor is under scrutiny in a related investigation at the Marsabit County Government, where a tender worth 62,000,000 shillings for the supply and delivery of a fire engine is also being examined.

EACC Director of Legal Services David Too stated that the suspects will face charges related to the theft of public funds and will be arraigned before the Isiolo Anti-Corruption Court today, Thursday, January 18.

Simultaneously, EACC has issued a directive for eight additional suspects, who are currently at large, to report to the EACC Isiolo regional office or the nearest EACC office.

Those under the EACC’s scrutiny include Yusuf Mohammed Galgalo, a former Chief Officer of Finance, Qanchora Roba, the former Chief Finance Officer, Dr. Salad Kikuyu Sarite, the former Head of Supply Chain Management, Linus Gichunge Thuranira, the former Isiolo County legal advisor, and John Thuranira Nkuraru, a Supply Chain Management Assistant.

Other suspects under investigation include Ali Godana Wako, a former town administrator, Kennedy Macharia Murimi, a transport officer, and Bashir Hassan Abey Mamo, the Director of Drescoll Limited.