Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya on Wednesday appeared in court and pleaded to charges of assault.

On Tuesday, Salasya failed to appear before the court to answer allegations of assault and bodily harm, claiming that he was unwell.

The magistrate subsequently instructed the investigating officer handling the case to furnish the court with a comprehensive medical report from the Aga Khan Hospital, where the MP was purportedly admitted.

The court stated that, like any suspect, Salasya should have complied with court orders and appeared in court to address the charges.

Following summons to appear, the 35-year-old first-time lawmaker presented himself before Mumias Senior Resident Magistrate Marcella Onyango.

Salasya faced charges of assaulting Malaha-Isango Ward MCA Peter Walunya Indimuli at a funeral last Friday.

The controversial MP denied the charges and was released on a Ksh.50,000 bond.

The court set the case for mention on February 19 and a subsequent hearing on March 12, 2024.