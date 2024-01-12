President William Ruto has urged Kenyans not to allow anyone to derail their home ownership dreams.

He said Kenyans can now contribute voluntarily to own decent homes, thanks to the affordable housing programme, a policy of the government.

“We will deliver thousands of housing units in various sites under the Nyandarua Affordable Housing Programme and create jobs for thousands of our youth in the county,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State asked Kenyans to dial *832# on their phones and register on Boma Yangu portal. Upon registration, a member is allocated a unique identification number, which they use to save and qualify to own homes of their choice.

He said Kenyans of all walks of life are eligible provided they contribute and can pay daily or at their pleasure.

Speaking during the inspection of construction of the Ol Kalou Affordable Housing Programme in Nyandarua County, President Ruto said 20pc of the houses social housing will be set aside for boda boda and mama mboga.

“To pay for these houses, one will be required to pay a mortgage of between Ksh3,200 and Ksh6,000 a month at an interest of 3pc for 15 years depending on the houses,” said President Ruto.

He said a minimum deposit of Ksh80,000 will be required from boda boda and mama mboga traders so as to own such houses.

This means the social housing units will cost a minimum of Ksh800,000.

“If boda boda and mama mboga save Ksh150 every day, they will raise the deposit required in 18 months. This will be enough to begin the process of owning a decent home,” the President said.

The second category of affordable housing will cost between Ksh5,000 and Ksh15,000 a month, depending on the house of choice, at an interest of 6 per cent.

For the market rate category of housing, the units will require a monthly payment of Ksh25,000 and above at an interest of 9pc.

“We have significantly reduced interest for the affordable housing programme from what it is in the market,” the President said.

On his one-day visit to Nyandarua County, the President was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen, Alice Wahome and Zachary Njeru, Governor Kìariì Badilisha, MPs and other local leaders.