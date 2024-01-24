President William Ruto has lectured his allies in Mt Kenya, urging Kenya Kwanza leaders in the region to steer clear of sustained political undertones and succession debates.

Speaking on Tuesday in Gilgil, Nakuru, the President mentioned he was aware of the political hostilities building up in the region, stating that much work remains to be done in fulfilling his election promises.

Dr Ruto expressed his concern that Kenya Kwanza leaders, who were elected to assist him in addressing various challenges, were instead focused on discussing succession politics and forming political camps.

The President stated that debating 2027 succession politics is an insult to Kenyans.