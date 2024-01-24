President William Ruto has lectured his allies in Mt Kenya, urging Kenya Kwanza leaders in the region to steer clear of sustained political undertones and succession debates.
Speaking on Tuesday in Gilgil, Nakuru, the President mentioned he was aware of the political hostilities building up in the region, stating that much work remains to be done in fulfilling his election promises.
Dr Ruto expressed his concern that Kenya Kwanza leaders, who were elected to assist him in addressing various challenges, were instead focused on discussing succession politics and forming political camps.
The President stated that debating 2027 succession politics is an insult to Kenyans.
“I urge leaders, particularly those in UDA and Kenya Kwanza, to withdraw from any contest for any position, be it in the present or future, so that we can concentrate on delivering to the Kenyan people.
“It would be an insult to Kenyans if, instead of fulfilling our commitments on job creation, food production, and healthcare access, we engage in politics. Kenyans need to see who we are as leaders,” he said.
‘Ndindi Nyoro For Deputy President’
Recently, some leaders from Central Kenya have called for the replacement of Mr. Rigathi Gachagua with Mr. Ndindi Nyoro as Deputy President in the 2027 polls.
Urging patience from the emerging leaders, Ruto assured that he would continue mentoring and elevating young lawmakers from across the region to establish a robust foundation for their political advancements.
“Riggy G and I have a plan and we said we shall mentor the young men, but they should come slowly and not be overambitious, they should not push us to the edge because if they do so, they will spoil things.
“I want to ask the younger leaders not to be in a hurry, to relax. I and Riggy G are different, not like the others who diminish political stars. You are our children and know there is a God in heaven who has even better plans,” Ruto said.
The Head of State urged all leaders to collaborate and work together to fulfill the Plan for the benefit of the Kenyan people.