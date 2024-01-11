National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi has contradicted Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe on the direction the Azimio coalition will take in the 2027 election.

Wandayi has indicated that the Azimio la Umoja coalition will not disclose their presidential candidate just yet, opting to wait for an appropriate time.

Speaking with the Daily Nation, Wandayi highlighted the evolving political landscape, which could influence their decision.

He noted, “It could be Azimio, it could be something else but again you know that 2027 is still very far. The political landscape is going to change there will be alignments and realignments between now and the next election.”

Wandayi’s remarks come amidst ongoing speculation about whether Raila Odinga or Kalonzo Musyoka will lead the Azimio coalition in the 2027 presidential election.

He mentioned that both Odinga and Musyoka, along with other members of the coalition, have the credentials to run for president. “Raila Odinga has more than the capacity to be president of the county, Kalonzo also has the credentials and so are many others within the Azimio coalition,” Wandayi added.

The Minority Leader emphasized that when the coalition decides on their candidate, they will offer full support. He stated, “As a political coalition, it is our view that once the opposition makes a decision at an opportune time as to who shall fly the flag, we shall support that person wholeheartedly.”

Wandayi’s statement is in stark contrast to Murathe’s recent remarks, where he urged other Azimio contenders to hold their horses because Raila was still their preferred candidate in the next general election.

While speaking in Malindi over the weekend, Murathe said that the only way Raila will not be their flagbearer is if he himself refuses, after which other candidates will be considered.

This cautious approach by Azimio la Umoja acknowledges the possibility of significant shifts in the political arena before the next election cycle.

While Odinga has not publicly announced his candidacy, he has conveyed his confidence in Musyoka’s ability to effectively compete against President William Ruto. Meanwhile, Musyoka has declared his intention to robustly challenge Ruto in the 2027 General Election.