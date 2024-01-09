Starting January 29, 2024, Kenyans will be able to access nine judicial services from various Huduma Centres across the country.

These services include filing new civil cases, submitting documents in an existing case, inquiring about general case information, requesting and receiving mention dates, and obtaining virtual court support through accessing virtual court links.

Another accessible service involves requesting and receiving summonses to enter an appearance. This service allows Kenyans to access notices to appear in divorce cases, extracted court orders, decrees, certified or uncertified proceedings, and copies of a ruling/judgment.

The E-filing support service offers assistance in opening E-filing accounts, recovering accounts and resetting passwords, navigating the system, and providing guidance on self-help through the Judiciary Public Information desk.

Additionally, Kenyans can now pay fines and deposits at designated Huduma centres.

Through this service, individuals will receive payment invoices, enabling them to pay fines, cash bails, and other deposits in accordance with a court order.

These services are exclusively available at Huduma Centres in GPO Nairobi, City Square, Makadara, Kibra, Eastleigh, and Thika.