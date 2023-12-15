Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared that those currently criticizing him will be applauding his efforts in three years.

Public scrutiny has intensified for CS Murkomen due to ongoing power disruptions and other infrastructure challenges at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

But speaking in a radio interview Thursday, the under-fire minister said plans for a new JKIA terminal are already underway.

Employing a biblical analogy, CS Murkomen asserted that within three years, all his critics would be singing his praises as the fruition of his action plan unfolds.

“Come next January, we would have advertised the construction of a new airport terminal at JKIA, and in another 3 years, those who are saying, ‘crucify him, crucify him,’ will be saying ‘Murkomen hosanna hosanna’,” the CS said on Spice FM.

The Transport Minister pledged a thorough overhaul, encompassing infrastructure upgrades and personnel changes.

“I am totally in charge of changing our infrastructure and in January we will announce the construction of a brand new terminal,” said Murkomen.