Nairobi police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday, announcing the closure of key city center roads starting today(Friday, 8) to facilitate the youth summit proceedings at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Adamson Bungei, the Nairobi police chief, announced a four-day closure for Parliament Road, City Hall Way, Taifa Road, and Harambee Avenue.

“We urge motorists to cooperate and listen to instructions given out by officers on the ground. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternative routes,” Bungei said.

The summit, sponsored by Kenya, YouthConnekt Africa Hub, and UNDP, anticipates hosting more than 20,000 participants, including young people, government officials, corporate leaders, and development champions.

The 6th edition of the YouthConnekt Africa Summit will unite a diverse gathering under the theme “Youth Innovating a Borderless African Renaissance” in 2023.

The focus of this year’s summit is to highlight youth leadership and innovation as key drivers for Africa’s integration. The event will feature policy discussions, storytelling sessions, networking opportunities, and entrepreneur-focused programs such as marketplaces and investor meetings.

The YouthConnekt Africa has evolved into the largest business and policy convener on youth development in Africa.

Hosted by Heads of State, the summit engages youth with leaders, policymakers, development champions and various actors on emerging development issues.

It drives strong policy influence and increased investment in the creation of opportunities for young people in Africa