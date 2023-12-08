Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has directed the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of individuals using social media to promote ethnic and religious intolerance in Lamu. This directive comes in response to a viral video where certain leaders from the region claimed to be forming a caucus to exclude specific communities from Lamu County.

“A crackdown has been ordered for investigations, arrest and prosecution of all those using social media and other media or otherwise inciting the public to hate and violence along religious, ethnic, political or other sectarian parameters,” CS Kindiki stated.

The CS addressed the media following a thorough review, consultation, and assessment of the security situation on Thursday morning at Salama and Poromoko in Lamu West Constituency, Lamu County.

He emphasized that the government is actively addressing the security situation in the county, aiming to counteract the threats posed by terrorists, extremist ideologies, and other criminal elements.

Kindiki acknowledged the substantial progress achieved by the multi-agency operation Linda Boni, highlighting the commendable and patriotic sacrifices made by security officers.

After a comprehensive review, the government has decided to augment security measures by adding additional facilities to strengthen security in Marafa, Widho, Juhudi, Salama, and the surrounding areas.

Regarding the ongoing El Nino rains, CS Kindiki stated that various security facilities will undergo rehabilitation, and others will be repositioned to maximize their effectiveness against criminal elements.

He also said that security agencies will continue to engage with communities to foster confidence-building initiatives.