In common with many emerging artists, Elizabeth Mueni, also known as Liz Bleey, faced the challenges of a rough start to her career and contemplated giving up.

However, the 21-year-old artist opted not to abandon her dream, persevering through the hardships, and is now enjoying the rewards of her dedication. In 2021, she marked a significant milestone by releasing her debut song, “Pepeta.”

Briefly introduce yourself.

My name is Elizabeth Mueni, also known by my stage name Liz Bleey. Am 21 years old. I was born and raised in Nairobi’s Mathare slums.

You are a young but trending musician. How did you get here?

My music career started when I was still very young. I was in primary school when I started singing. However, this journey officially began after high school in 2021. I joined T Muzik Music Label and they got me into the music industry. My first song was called Pepeta, a single track which I released in 2021. It was a success.

Who exactly is your role model?

As an upcoming artist, I have a few people who inspire me. Nikita Kering and Nandy are amazing artists from Kenya and Tanzania respectively. Their talents and unique styles inspire me. Ariana Grande is also a big inspiration to me. Her vocals and stage presence are incredible. I love how they all bring out their flavours.

Why did you choose secular music?

Secular music allows me to express myself and connect with a wide range of listeners.

It is a genre that gives me the freedom to explore different storylines and experiences. I believe music has the power to transcend boundaries and touch people’s hearts, regardless of their background or beliefs. So, secular music allows me to do just that and create a meaningful impact through my art.

Which of your songs has been well-received in the market?

I have worked on some projects and released a few songs. One of my popular songs is “Bado”, featuring B Classic Kenya. I did quite well and was received very well by my fans. My other song, “Nibebe”, was a single project that I released last year and people loved it. And guess what? I just released my latest song called “Love”. I am proud of these projects because they show my growth over the years.

What else do you do besides music?

Besides music, I’m also a student at KCA University, pursuing a degree in IT. I love exploring the world of technology and learning new things. I also have a passion for fashion and design. It is so much fun to express creativity through different mediums. I am also a fashion model who specializes in posing for advertisers. I enjoy making people see the beauty in fashion.

How has music impacted your life generally?

Music has been such a powerful force in my life. It has helped me express myself, connect with people, and share my emotions and experiences. Through music, I’ve been able to communicate and connect with people in special ways. It has also given me a platform to share my creativity and passion with the world. Music has brought me so much joy and fulfilment. I am grateful for the opportunities it has given me.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I will still be pursuing my passion. I hope to have grown and created a brand as an artist, releasing more songs and connecting with a bigger larger audience.

I also dream of collaborating with other musicians and exploring different genres. Ultimately, I want my music to touch people’s hearts and inspire them. It’s an exciting journey, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me!

Most upcoming artists struggle when they start. What has been your experience?

I have faced my fair share of challenges. Lack of finance has been a struggle but I am positive I will overcome it. But despite these obstacles, I remain determined. I believe hard work, perseverance, and staying true to the course will lead me to success.

Your parting shot?

Never give up on your dreams. Keep pushing forward, even in the face of challenges. Surround yourself with supportive people who believe in you and your talent. And most importantly, stay true to yourself. Remember, success takes time and effort.

Courtesy: Sunday Standard