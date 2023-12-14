President William Ruto has said the government appreciates the role played by the Kenyan diaspora in the economic growth of the country.

He noted that their contribution through remittances has overtaken the performance of major exports.

“We want to create a seamless network that facilitates, promotes and supports the Diaspora investment at home,” he said.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the Diaspora Investment Conference held in Nairobi.

President Ruto said the government is implementing robust measures to promote local investment by the Diaspora.

The President said the Government is implementing the Global Labour Market Strategy to help the youth get employed abroad.

This, he observed, will foster the transfer of knowledge, skills and technology in the country.

To further expand job opportunities in the country, President Ruto said the Government is establishing Special Economic Zones to attract foreign direct investments.

The President said funds have been allocated for the construction of infrastructure in six SEZs.

He added that the SEZs will not only offer incentives to investors but also enhance the country’s manufacturing and export capacity.

“Our goal is to expand job opportunities both locally and abroad for our youth,” he said.