A 28-year-old boda boda rider, Peter Ndirangu Maina, has pleaded guilty to charges of cultivating prohibited plants after growing over 160 cannabis plants in his kitchen garden in Nairobi’s Soweto Estate.

Police arrested the Ganja farmer at his home on 19 December.

Members of the public tipped off police officers on patrol that Maina had cultivated mature marijuana bushes at his home. When the officers visited the house, they found and uprooted the 8.5kg herbs valued at Sh255,000.

The cops reportedly found the accused preparing dry leaves of harvested marijuana for sale. He grew his plants in cement bags.

Police also reported finding freshly cut marijuana leaves being dried before packaging for sale.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi at the Makadara Law Courts, Maina admitted guilt.

He will be held in custody until January 23, 2024, when the prosecution is scheduled to present its case.

Meanwhile, the police have sent some of the plants to the Government Chemist for analysis to confirm that they are indeed cannabis plants.

For growing prohibited plants, Kenyan Law stipulates a fine of Sh250,000 or three times the market value of the plant, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or a combination of both penalties.

Owners of premises that allow the cultivation, collection, or production of a prohibited plant are also held liable.