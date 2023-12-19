President William Ruto has announced that the national government will provide a Ksh.250 million grant to the remaining 29 counties for the establishment of County Industrial and Aggregation Parks (CAIPs).

During the tenth Inter-Governmental Summit meeting at State House Nairobi on Monday, Ruto stated that the grant would be facilitated through the supplementary budget in the 2023/24 financial year.

“We also aim to fast-track the signing of financing agreements for negotiated programmes like Kenya Urban Support Programme II, facilitating inclusion in the Additional Allocation Bill 2023/24,” Ruto said.

CAIPs are being established under a joint funding framework, with both the national and county governments contributing Ksh.250 million each. President Ruto referred to them as a symbol of effective inter-governmental collaboration aimed at facilitating transformation across various value chains.

“We are united in the vision that the CAIPs shall propel local economic growth, ensuring value addition, market linkages and industrialisation,” he said.

Additionally, President Ruto directed the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), responsible for analyzing all devolved functions according to the constitution, to engage thoroughly with all relevant stakeholders to prevent conflicts and contentious litigation in court.

The analysis involved the dissection of functions and the identification of required legislative interventions to enhance the execution of these functions and ensure the provision of necessary resources.

“I shall therefore require them to engage with the stakeholders for a further two months to validate and approve the reports before they are gazetted. The Office of the Attorney General is also directed to work very closely with IGRTC on this matter,” Ruto stated.