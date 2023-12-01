Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to county governments to refrain from harassing informal sector traders.

Addressing attendees at the anniversary of the Hustler Fund in Nairobi on Thursday, Gachagua underscored the importance of county leaders showing respect to traders, as they are the ones who elected them.

“I beg our officials in county governments across the nation to recognize the importance of the hustlers. It is important to provide them the chance to run their businesses so they can support themselves,” said the DP.

Gachagua expressed dissatisfaction with the recent harassment of hawkers in Nairobi County, urging county bosses to show love and support to traders. He emphasized that they are the solution to the country’s economic challenges.

“We should appreciate all hustlers. We should love them the way we loved them as they lined up to vote for us. They are responsible for the positions we hold today,” he said.

DP Gachagua said street vendors should be treated with the utmost respect, as they do not have any issues with anyone.

“The sight of these hustlers should not irritate anybody. We should love them, I urge all leaders in the counties to partner with the National government and help them,” he said, urging the county governments not to be pushed by the rich to chase away hustlers operating in the streets.