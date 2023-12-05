Musician Brown Mauzo, born Fredrick Mutinda, has for the first time publicly discussed the end of his marriage to social media personality Vera Sidika.

In an interview with a local daily, Mauzo revealed that his relationship with Vera ended in June 2023, with the official announcement of the breakup made in August 2023.

The singer disclosed that before the ultimate separation, he had left the marriage on several occasions due to various reasons that did not align with his desires.

Despite the complexities, he expresses no regrets, emphasizing the positive aspects of the relationship that brought two beautiful children into their lives.

“It was a great marriage, marked by actions that surpassed anything I had experienced before. Vera did things that surprised and amazed me,” he said as quoted by NTV Kenya.

Mauzo acknowledged that both himself and Vera Sidika bore responsibility for the end of their marriage.

“Several factors played a role in the breakdown of the marriage. Throughout the relationship, as time passed, familiarity set in,” he explained.