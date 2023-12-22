Online casinos are one of the fastest growing and most dynamic sectors of the entertainment industry.

It is estimated that in 2023, the online gambling market will reach $100 billion and the number of online players will exceed 2 billion.

Online casinos offer their customers a wide range of games such as poker, blackjack, roulette, slots and more, as well as various bonuses such as the non Gamstop no deposit bonus, which allows you to play without a deposit and not be subject to the restrictions of Gamstop, a self-exclusion system for UK players.

Artificial intelligence in online casinos

However, like any other field, online casinos face a number of problems and challenges such as competition, fraud, security, integrity and customer satisfaction.

To address these challenges and improve their services, online casinos are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI), which is capable of performing tasks that require human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, planning, recognising and creativity.

AI can help online casinos in:

* Creating new and innovative AI-based games that can attract and keep players’ attention. For example, Rabbit Win is an online casino that uses AI to create virtual dealers that can communicate with players in different languages and emotional tones. Rabbit Win also offers players AI-powered games such as poker, blackjack and roulette, in which players can compete or co-operate with computer opponents of varying levels of difficulty.

* Analysing players’ behaviour and preferences to provide them with personalised games, recommendations and bonuses. For example, Bet365 is an online casino that uses AI to analyse data about players’ actions, interests and history to offer them the most appropriate games, bets and rewards. Bet365 also uses AI to predict players’ future actions and needs to improve player satisfaction and loyalty.

* Detecting and preventing fraud such as collusion, bots, hacking and other types of unfair play. For example, Casumo is an online casino that uses AI to monitor and verify the actions of players and dealers to ensure games are fair and honest. Casumo also uses AI to generate random numbers and results that cannot be predicted or hacked.

However, in addition to helping online casinos improve their services, AI can also help players improve their skills and strategies.

AI can learn from large amounts of data, analyse probabilities and risks, make optimal decisions and adapt to different situations.

Can computers beat the dealer

In recent years, there have been several examples of AI being able to beat the dealer in various gambling games.

For example, in 2016, a computer programme called Libratus, developed by scientists from Carnegie Mellon University, was able to beat four professional poker players within 20 days, winning over $1.7 million.

Libratus used machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to analyse their strategy, correct mistakes and adapt to the playing style of their opponents.

In 2017, another programme called DeepStack, developed by scientists from the University of Alberta, was also able to beat professional poker players by using deep learning and artificial neural networks to calculate the optimal moves in each situation.

In 2019, a computer programme called Pluribus, also created by scientists from Carnegie Mellon University, accomplished another feat by defeating five professional poker players at the same time, becoming the first programme able to handle such a complex scenario.

Pluribus used a proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm that allowed it to learn from its experience, rather than historical data, and apply different strategies such as bluffing, aggression and variety.

Poker isn’t the only game where AI can beat the dealer.

In 2011, a computer program called Cepheus, developed by scientists at the University of Alberta, was able to achieve perfection in the game of blackjack, that is, to play in a way that minimises its losses in the long run.

In 2013, a computer program called Eureqa, developed by Nutonian, was able to find a way to beat roulette by using genetic algorithms to evolve and optimise its betting strategy.

Disadvantages of using AI in online casinos

These examples show that AI can not only help but also compete with human players in gambling. However, AI still has its limitations and disadvantages such as:

Dependence on the quality and quantity of data from which AI learns and makes decisions. If the data is incomplete, inaccurate or outdated, the AI may make mistakes or miss important information.

AI may be good at logic and maths, but not at understanding and interacting with people who may act unexpectedly, irrationally or unethically.

AI can be a powerful and useful tool, but it can also be dangerous if used incorrectly, irresponsibly or maliciously.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we can say that artificial intelligence plays an important role in the world of online casinos.

It helps casinos in improving their services, security, integrity and customer satisfaction, and it also helps players in improving their skills, strategies and enjoyment of the game. We recommend you to try AI games and see for yourself.