Although there are just a handful of casino game types, they can be very different.

They have one thing in common: they come with a chance of winning (but no guarantee).

While you can’t expect a casino game to serve as a source of revenue, you can choose one that comes with a better chance of winning – or the chance of losing less, at least. To find the game for you, here are the things you should be looking for.

Low house advantage

In a casino, the house always wins. No, the casino is not cheating – the games are simply built this way. Casinos provide a service for which they expect to be paid, just like any other business. If they are not, they will go broke in an instant.

Not all games come with the same house advantage, though. There are a few real money casino games that have a lower house edge than the others – most notably, blackjack and video poker.

Incidentally, neither of these two casino games comes with the promise of life-changing wins.

So, if you are looking for a game where the casino’s profit margin is low, with blackjack and video poker you can’t go wrong.

Simple rules

An overly complicated game is not the right choice if you are in a casino. The many rules that feel (and usually are) arbitrary, the many side bets, bonuses, and exceptions are likely designed to distract you from the true odds of the game.

So, if you are looking for an overall positive casino experience, look for the games with simple rules.

For a great casino experience, choose a simple game with clear and simple rules, like a slot machine. Here, you know exactly where you stand, what you need to do, and how much you can expect to win (or lose) in the long run if you take a look at the game’s RTP and volatility.

From then on, all you need to do is spin and hope for the best.

Entertainment

The most important thing to look for in a casino game is entertainment. In other words, you should find a game that you enjoy playing.

We already established that the house always wins. Stop looking at casino games as a chance to win money and start seeing them as what they are: games you play for enjoyment. Don’t try to stick to certain games or game types hoping for a life-changing win.

Instead, just sit back and enjoy the ride.

Play responsibly

Whichever casino game you choose, make sure you play it responsibly. Always have a strict budget for gambling, money that you can afford to lose – after all, this is the most likely outcome anyway.

Don’t look at casino games as a source of income but as a form of entertainment. Enjoy playing them, and don’t try to chase your losses – consider the money you allocate for gambling an amount that’s already lost.

Hopefully, these tips will help you choose the best real money casino game for you no matter if you’re in the mood for mindless fun or a bit of a challenge.