Former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip on Thursday faced charges of obtaining money by false pretenses at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

According to court documents, Loitiptip allegedly deceived businessman Mr. Samson Malonza, claiming he could sell him a Toyota V8 SUV and thereby defrauded him of Sh6 million.

It is alleged that the former senator unlawfully forged a motor vehicle registration certificate, falsely representing that it had been issued by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

“On the 3rd of August, 2022, at Kileleshwa area in Kilimani sub-county within Nairobi County, knowingly and fraudulently uttered to Samson Malonza a forged motor vehicle registration Certificate Serial Number K4240950P purporting to be a genuine motor vehicle registration certificate for motor vehicle registration number KDA 005C,” reads one of the charge sheets.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe, Anwar Loitiptip denied all charges, including obtaining money by false pretense and uttering false documents.

He additionally pleaded with the court for an opportunity to resolve the dispute amicably with the complainant, whom he claimed was a friend.

The court ordered the accused to be released on a cash bail of Sh700,000 or a bond of Sh1 million with a surety of a similar amount.

The case is scheduled for mention on the 30th of November for pretrial directions.