The government is committed to safeguarding the welfare of workers in the country.

President William Ruto said labour relations, trade unions and social security are recognized as human rights and fundamental freedoms.

This, he added, has promoted human dignity, equity, social justice, inclusiveness and equality in the labour market.

He noted that setting out the respective rights and obligations of workers, employers and government has enhanced the right to fair labour practices.

“Our determination to actualise the best standards of worker protection and welfare has inspired us to endeavour to align our labour policy framework with all international labour standards that have been ratified by Kenya,” he said.

The President said this includes the upgrading of the country’s occupational safety and health as well as work injury benefits regimes.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during the 5th Congress of the International Trade Union Confederation-Africa, at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

The Head of State said prioritising workers’ welfare was the surest way of accelerating the actualisation of the government’s worker-centric Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

This, he explained, will stimulate economic vigour, increase incomes, enhance savings and promote investment.

“The gap that exists is that of making sure that adequate arrangement exist to ensure that workers have decent jobs, safe and dignified working environment, a fair regime of income and remuneration, which rewards skill and productivity,” he added.

The President called on Pan African trade union leadership to spearhead the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area that promises a better future for workers in the continent.

Present were Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore, Director-General of the International Labour Organisation Gilbert Houngbo, General Secretary of ITUC-Africa Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, President ITUC-Africa Mody Guiro, Mme Martha MOLEMA, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli among others.