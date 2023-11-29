Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has incurred a fine of Ksh500,000 for snubbing the Senate Committee on Roads, Transportation, and Housing.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa, the committee’s Chairperson, stated that Sakaja was initially invited on November 30, 2022. Most recently, he was required to attend a session before the Committee on Tuesday, but he skipped the session, marking the sixth instance he has failed to face the committee.

“I hereby order Nairobi Governor to personally pay Ksh500,000 from his pocket and not to charge the fine to Nairobi County coffers. The governor should cut short his foreign trip and appear in person before this committee on Thursday, 30th November, 2023 at 11 am without fail,” ordered Thangwa.

“Governor Sakaja should furnish the committee with his boarding pass, passport and visa to prove that he was out of the country,” he added.

As per his social media updates, Governor Sakaja is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, accompanied by officials from the Nairobi Water Company. They are participating in a water reuse conversation alongside representatives from other global cities.

Sakaja was summoned to appear before the committee to discuss the implementation of a program on urban regeneration and the renewal of old estates in Nairobi.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna urged the committee to halt all regeneration projects in Nairobi estates until the Governor appears before the committee in person. He further proposed that if Governor Sakaja doesn’t appear by Thursday this week, the committee should instruct the Inspector General to arrest and bring the Governor before the committee.