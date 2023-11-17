The government will implement a 40% salary increase for officers in the National Police Service (NPS), National Youth Service (NYS), and Kenya Prisons Service over the next three years. This announcement was made by President William Ruto on Thursday, following the reception of recommendations from the task force on police reforms, chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga, at State House in Nairobi.

President Ruto endorsed the recommendations by the Maraga team, emphasizing that the proposed salary increase would be crucial in reinstating integrity, efficiency, and accountability within the security forces.

“I have seen the recommendation made by the taskforce to enhance salaries of our police, NYS and prison service by 40% over the next three years. I think it is a well-considered recommendation and we will now await the work from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to make the necessary adjustment so that we can implement the recommendation,” Ruto said.

He added: “Our primary objective is to secure the transformation of this nation by instituting a professional, efficient, effective security sector which is defined by integrity and accountability.”

President Ruto highlighted concerns raised by the task force, including corruption and underfunding affecting the welfare of security personnel. He pledged that his administration would also undertake a comprehensive review of living conditions, housing, and insurance to bring about transformative changes in the sector.

“The taskforce has diagnosed four primary problems in our services that have hampered effective and efficient service delivery, rendered them resistant to growth and transformation and collapsed their stature in the eyes of Kenyans. The problems are, broadly, underfunding, deficient leadership, structural and organisational weaknesses and, most critically of all, corruption,” he remarked.

“I am directing the relevant organs of government to commence implementation of reviewing the pay, living conditions, medical cover, housing and other aspects of welfare for members of the services and simply do the right thing by our officers.”

Likewise, Ruto committed to overseeing the reconstitution of the three security bodies to achieve better alignment in terms of legislation and policies. Other significant reforms by the State include the institutionalization of long-term equipment modernization and the automation of human resource and finance management procedures, focusing on recruitment, transfers, promotions, and salary and allowance payments.

The President also assured that no officer would serve for more than three years in the same county, emphasizing that the promotion and recruitment processes for members of the police services would be conducted transparently.