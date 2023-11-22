Meru County assembly members are now urging President William Ruto to establish a Meru Metropolitan service unit to supervise the administration of county government affairs.

The MCAs argue that the county has become difficult to govern under the leadership of Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Addressing the media outside the county assembly chambers, following the receipt of a petition from the public aiming to remove 12 county government officials for alleged incompetence, the MCAs also challenged the governor to dissolve the county.

They asserted that they are not hesitant to seek a new mandate from the electorate.

The MCAs additionally claim that the governor has been unsuccessful in reconciling aggrieved parties, hindering the smooth operation of county affairs.

Among those listed for impeachment include the County Secretary Kiambi Atheru, Chief of Staff Nchamba Mbithi, County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) CPA Monicah Kathono (Finance), Dickson Munene (Legal Affairs and Public Service), Jackson Muthamia (Water), Thuranira Ithana (Agriculture), Miss Harriet Makena (Trade), Dr George Mungania (Health) and Ibrahim Mutwiri (Roads).

Others are Chief Officers including James Mutia (Cooperatives), Victor Akwalu (Agriculture), and Ms Joyce Kagwiria (Education).

The petitioners are also requesting the assembly to recall all acting chief officers to their original substantive positions, with additional appointments to be made through the assembly. They contend that all acting chief officers have been appointed illegally, violating the human resource policies and procedures manual for the Public Service Board 2016.

The joint committee assigned to examine the petition will be led by Nominated MCA Gacheri Muthuri. She emphasized their commitment to carefully scrutinize the petition and promptly fulfill their constitutional mandate, aiming to deliver justice to both the petitioners and the officers under scrutiny.

“We know our roles as the committee and we want to tell the petitioners and the people of Meru that we are up to the task. We will summon those mentioned in the petition as well as the petitioners in order to hear from both sides before we write our final report,” said Ms Muthuri.