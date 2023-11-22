The government has shattered the hopes of land developers occupying two plots associated with the Kirima family in Nairobi’s Njiru region.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has stated that after verifying land records, the government concurs with the court’s determination that the land rightfully belongs to the late former Starehe MP, Gerishon Kirima.

“On 16th September 1967, Percy Everly transferred the property to Gerishon Kamau Kirima and Joan Gerishon Kirima who are the current registered owners of the LR no 6825/2 which measures 472.5 acres,” she said.

“As a ministry, we have received a lot of inquiries on if we can buy the land or settle people in the land. We have no such plans, the land belongs to Kirima and the government has no claim on that land or any say in the matter.”

CS Wahome further explained that the land was mortgaged to National and Grindlays Bank on April 11, 1969, for Sh150,000. She also noted that the second parcel of land, LR No. 5908/8, measuring 507 acres, was transferred to Gerishon Kamau Kirima and Joan Gerishon Kirima by Demico De Massi on June 17, 1972.

“New grant IR 98744 was issued to Gerishon Kamau Kirima and Joan Gerishon Kirima upon expiry of the terms in 2003. The new term is for 99 years from 01.09.2003,” she added.

This development sets the stage for the potential eviction of unauthorized occupants unless they reach an agreement with the Kirima family.

The Ministry has further issued a caution to those residing on public utility land within the two parcels, stating that immediate repossession will take place.

“I take this opportunity to warn members of the public. Unless you’ve engaged the Kirima family directly, you risk falling into a trap,” CS Wahome warned.

This development coincides with the Kirima family’s efforts to deter individuals considered illegal settlers on their land in Njiru, Kasarani Constituency.

A court ruling, issued on October 23, mandated occupants to vacate the land by December 31, despite President William Ruto suggesting an amicable solution.

CS Wahome reiterated that the government is committed to reclaiming public utility land from land grabbers.