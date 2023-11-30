The programs targeting the vulnerable in the society have received a boost after the Dorcas Rigathi Foundation (DRF) received Ksh.3 million from the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Foundation.

KPC MD Joe Sang presented the cheque to the spouse of the Deputy President, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at Karen on Wednesday.

Sang was accompanied by KPC Foundation Chairperson Board of Directors Faith Boinett, General Manager Strategy Zilper Abongo, Safety Health and Environment Manager Carol Kiplagat, Foundation members Irene Wachira and Simon Yokomoi.

Sang said the KPC Foundation had over the years run different initiatives including education of children with disabilities “as a way of the company touching lives.”

He commended the vision of the office of the Spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP) that targets the vulnerable including the boy child in the country.

“When our boy child is endangered, the future of our nation is impacted. What you (Pastor Dorcas) are doing is impactful for the region and the world. Our small contribution is the beginning of a journey to impact society and create a difference especially to the boy child who is abandoned,” said Sang.

Ms. Boinnet said; “Kenya Pipeline is glad to be here, and partner in this cause. We shall walk together, support and also mentor. A generation in this country has been lost to alcoholism and drugs, and we are glad the work to rescue them is starting at the highest office in the land.”

Pastor Dorcas appreciated the kind gesture by KPC Foundation, saying their donation would go into investing in balanced families and thriving communities.

“To have a balanced family, and a thriving community that procreates itself you must invest in the man because he is the seed carrier. The dignity of the boy child has been stripped off, and you find them dirty, greasy in the gutter, and nobody pays attention,” she said.

“The boys are the ones scavenging in the garbage, and nobody is paying attention. There has been a big crisis in our nation, and nobody is paying attention. Dignifying the boy child is one of my objectives.”

She affirmed the commitment of DRF in the empowerment, mentorship, and alignment of the youth towards their dreams and destiny, for Kenya to have strong and stable families.

“To lose one boy child, is one too many. And if you can save one boy child, it is enough,” she added.

The ongoing rehabilitation model under the OSDP has raised brand ambassadors of men who have recovered from alcohol, drugs, and other substances.

Pastor Dorcas shared the vision of her office for the boychild and vulnerable that includes the establishment of health villages.

