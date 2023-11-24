Two women are facing charges at the Makadara Law Courts for causing grievous harm, stemming from a double stabbing incident that occurred at the residence of their shared love interest.

The first accused is Ms Susan Maina, charged with causing grievous bodily harm to her ex-husband, Peter Njogu, at his home in Patanisho area of Soweto within Embakasi in Nairobi on November 12.

The court heard that Mr Njogu and Ms Maina had separated before the accused went to the complainant’s house, where she found him with his new lover, Esther Wangui.

Before the incident, Susan Maina had called Njogu’s phone but Wangui answered the call and instructed her not to contact him again.

Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso heard that Ms Maina later showed up at her ex-husband’s, knocked on the door, and forced her way in as soon as Wangui opened it.

An argument ensued, spiraling into a physical fight that saw Maina allegedly grab a knife and stab her ex-husband in the stomach. Wangui intervened to save him and allegedly used the same knife to stab Ms Maina.

Wangui and Njogu raised an alarm, prompting their neighbors to respond. Together, they intervened, subdued Ms. Maina, and ejected her from the house.

The incident was reported to the police after Mr. Njogu was taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Embakasi for medical treatment.

While Ms. Wangui initially filed a complaint against Ms. Maina, police investigations later revealed that Ms. Maina had, in fact, injured her boyfriend’s ex-wife. Consequently, the 40-year-old is facing charges of assault and causing actual bodily harm for the injuries inflicted upon the 28-year-old.

The two love rivals denied the charges, with a lawyer informing the court that negotiations were ongoing to resolve the matter.

Magistrate Mutiso summoned Mr. Njogu to appear in court on December 14 to confirm the charges.

Ms. Maina was released on a bond of Sh200,000 with a surety of a similar amount, without the option of a cash bail.

Ms. Wangui, on the other hand, was released on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.