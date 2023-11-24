The National Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) on Wednesday, November 23 declared a maximum licensing fee of Ksh1 million for alcohol trade. The government entity specified that all businesses involved in importing or exporting alcoholic drinks in Kenya are required to pay this license fee.

In a statement, NACADA also announced that it had assumed licensing responsibilities from the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee.

“Fees payable are according to the volumes intended to be imported or exported in the coming period of twelve months,” the statement read in part.

Traders involved in importing or exporting one million liters will be obligated to pay an annual licensing fee of Ksh1 million.

For quantities ranging from 500,000 to 999,999 liters, the licensing fee is set at Ksh500,000, and for amounts below that threshold, the fee will be Ksh250,000.

NACADA clarified that the certificate will be processed within 14 days following the submission of an application.

Applying for an alcohol license in Kenya involves several steps. Here is a general guide to the process:

Download the Application Form: Prospective applicants should visit the NACADA website to download the official application form. Complete the Application Form: Fill out the downloaded application form accurately and thoroughly. Submission of Application: Submit the duly filled application form to the designated receiving officer within the legal department. Ensure that all required documents are attached to the application. Review by NACADA Licensing Committee: The NACADA Licensing Committee will convene to review the submitted applications and assess whether the applicant qualifies for an import/export license. Consideration of Approval: Based on the committee’s assessment, a decision will be made regarding the approval of the import/export license. The committee will consider factors such as compliance with regulations and other relevant criteria. Notification of Approval: If the application is approved, the applicant will be notified by the committee. Payment of License Fees: Upon notification of approval, the applicant will be required to pay the prescribed license fees. Details on the payment process will be provided at this stage. Issuance of License: Once the requisite license fees are paid, the official import/export license will be issued to the applicant. Compliance and Operations: Adhere to all regulations and guidelines outlined by NACADA to ensure ongoing compliance. This includes responsible business practices and any additional requirements specified in the license. Renewal and Ongoing Compliance: Stay informed about the license’s expiration date and initiate the renewal process as needed. Continue to comply with all regulations to maintain the validity of the license.

Applicants are encouraged to thoroughly familiarize themselves with the specific requirements outlined by NACADA and ensure that their applications align with the established criteria for import/export licenses.

“Only the applicants who have been approved and communicated to as such will be requested to pay the license fees,” NACADA stated.

“Once the license is ready for collection, the applicant shall be informed, upon which the same may be picked from the NACADA offices.”