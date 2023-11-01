Governor George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay County emerged as the top-performing governors in the latest survey released by InfoTrak on Tuesday.

Both Natembeya and Wanga secured a joint top position with a score of 70 percent, closely followed by West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin, who attained a rating of 67 percent.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Irungu Kang’ata of Murang’a, Jeremiah Lomurkai from Turkana, and Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo secured the fourth position among the top 25 performing governors in 2023, with a rating of 64 percent.

Other governors who made it to the top, according to the survey conducted between July and August 2023, include Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Wisley Rotich and the embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, both tied at 63 percent. The latter is currently facing a second impeachment motion, and awaits a decision from the Senate.

“New first-term governors including Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza are performing very well and topping the list according to the survey report data,” said Infotrak Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho.

The poll also ranked Governor Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay, George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia, Kawira Mwangaza of Meru, Jonathan Lelelit of Samburu, and Julius Malombe of Kitui County in the top 5 list of the most improved governors since assuming office.

“A lot of women governors are doing well because the majority of female governors are leading in the list of top 25 performing governors.They are quite effective as administrators,” Ambitho said.

In the regional context, Governor Natembeya takes the lead in the Rift Valley region, while Wanga and Ken Lusaka (Bungoma) lead in the Nyanza and Western Regions, respectively.

Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa) is at the forefront in the Coast region, Governor Kanga’ta leads in the Central region, and Kilonzo is the top performer in the Eastern region.

Governor Johnson Sakaja leads in Nairobi, and Governor Mohamed Khalif (Mandera) tops the North Eastern region.

“Repeat Governors including Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o OF Kisumu, Ann Waiguru(Kirinyaga) and Muthomi Njuki of Tharaka Nithi also performed well.They seem to have the same zeal and committed to work for the people,” Ambitho noted.