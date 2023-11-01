The government’s housing agenda is on course, with over 100,000 housing units expected to have taken off before the end of the year, Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has said.

She said some 38, 000 units are currently under construction in various parts of the country, with others being almost complete.

She cited Nakuru County, where some 608 units were in the final stages and expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Speaking to journalists in Ruiru town when she inspected the ongoing construction of 1,000 state-sponsored affordable housing units, the CS said they expect to construct at least 200 units in every constituency, depending on demand.

She at the same time put on notice grabbers of public land, saying they would have to give the parcels out for the housing agenda and other government projects.

“We shall put up at least 200 housing units in every constituency; if some get 1,000 units, the better because the government has a lot of land. Therefore, those who have grabbed the government’s land should give it back because we are coming for it,” she said.

The CS said they are working closely with private developers, financial institutions, and members of the public to actualize the housing agenda.

CS Wahome added that they also hope to tap into the housing levy to actualize the agenda once a case in court over the contribution has been heard and determined.

The CS at the same time encouraged Kenyans to take advantage of the opportunity of owning a house through the government’s affordable housing agenda, saying thousands have been attending the open day forums to express interest.

“In Ruiru, for example, a two-bedroom house is going for Sh2.5 million, while a three-bedroom house is 4.5 million, stretched for over 20 years. Where else can you get such a cheap deal? Many Kenyans have booked the houses. Others have attended the open-day forums and expressed willingness to book. Don’t be left behind,” she said.