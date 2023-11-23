The National Dialogue Committee has announced its plan to finalize its work within the next two days and deliver a report to President William Ruto and Raila Odinga on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the dialogue team held a final closed-door meeting with Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u. The committee stated that the purpose of this meeting was to gather comprehensive information about the current state of the economy.

The session with CS Ndung’u aimed to foster consensus on proposals, including the potential repeal of sections of the Finance Act, 2023, which involves considerations such as eliminating the 1.5% housing levy.

The committee, led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, has affirmed its commitment to burning the midnight oil over the next two days. This dedicated effort is aimed at ensuring the timely completion of the report, scheduled for submission on Saturday.

“We met with the CS to gain insights into the exact status of our economy…we have made progress…we can assure you that our faces are just tired, but not solely due to today’s meeting,” remarked Ichung’wah.

Musyoka, adding his perspective, mentioned, “We are striving to reach consensus on all issues, although our rules of engagement acknowledge that agreement on every matter on the table is not mandatory. The paramount focus is on addressing the concerns related to the cost of living.”