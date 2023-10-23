Fosi Mpole Hamis, widely recognized by the stage name Trisha Khalid, is a rapidly emerging 29-year-old actor who is gaining prominence in the Swahili telenovela industry.

Trisha shared some fun facts to know about her:

Background and Upbringing:

“I grew up in Likoni, Mombasa, raised by a single mum. My dad passed away when I was very young, three years old to be exact.”

Career Journey:

“I studied to work as cabin crew but as fate would have it, I’m now doing something totally different – acting.”

Unexpected Fame:

“Fame never crossed my mind. I never knew I would become famous, it just happened. I used to do funny skits on TikTok and I guess people just started following me.”

Authenticity:

“What you see on TikTok is exactly what you get when you meet me in person, although I’m an introvert, especially if I’m around people I don’t know.”

Direct Communication:

“Although introverted, sugarcoating things is not my way of life. I like speaking my mind. If you mess me up I will tell it to your face.”

Viral Skit Inspiration:

“The ‘Tafuta mtu akushike’ skit that went viral came out of nowhere. I just saw ladies arguing about their nyash on social media and something came to my mind. I recorded and posted it.”

Genetic Curves:

“My curves and derriere are genetic. You should see my mum. She is so blessed, Mashallah! Even so, I used to work out, but had to stop when I got into acting due to lack of time.”

Busy DMs;

“My DMs are very busy. I get messages from all sorts of people and characters, both men and women, but mostly men. I have received DMs of men requesting to send me money to go visit them in their countries. Who risks meeting strangers like that?”

Selective Responses:

“I do reply to my DMs but I always sieve the messages. I only attend to work-related texts.”

Weird DM Experience:

“One of the weirdest DMs I ever received was from a woman insulting me. I was having a good time at a hotel in Naivasha and the woman and her boyfriend were also planning to go there.