The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has tasked gospel singer Rufftone(Roy Smith Mwatia) with supervising the party’s grassroots elections in Nairobi.

On Thursday, the ruling party released a statement announcing the appointment of 15 other individuals to oversee grassroots elections in various counties.

“It is notified for general information that the UDA party in preparation for the upcoming grassroots elections, has made the following appointments of the county and regional managers,” the statement read in part.

Rufftone’s responsibilities include the identification, organization, and management of the party’s grassroots community organizations.

The gospel artiste welcomed the appointment, writing on his socials: “THANK YOU JESUS 🙌.”

Among other regional managers, Khalif Khalid will oversee Taita Taveta, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, and Lamu, while Benard Nguruna will be responsible for the Central Rift region, including Nyandarua and Nakuru counties.

Kiprotich Ngétich will supervise the South Rift Region, encompassing Bomet and Kericho counties. Paul Kiprop will assume leadership in the North Rift region, covering Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Transzoia counties.

Additional managers include Albert Mutani, Joseph Mulu, Idle Muhamud, Martha Wahome, Peter Mbogo, Wario Galma, Ezekiel Bosire, Esther Ndungu, Francis Kibai, Alex Khamasi, and Supeet Rais Daniel.