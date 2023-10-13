A man accused of insulting and injuring a police officer at the Drive Inn police post in Roysambu sub-county, Nairobi, has been charged with assault.

Eric Ochieng’ is accused of causing harm to Corporal Peter Karanja on October 8 at the police station’s report office, where the officer was on duty.

He faces an additional charge of offensive conduct contrary to Section 94(1) of the Penal Code from his alleged use of abusive language against the police officer at the police post following a disagreement.

Ochieng’ had visited the station to inquire about a matter he had previously reported. Expressing urgency for immediate action, he was informed by Cpl. Karanja that the case needed to be assigned to a police officer for proper investigation before any arrest could be made.

Reportedly agitated by this response, the accused allegedly became disruptive, banging on the reporting desk, and directing insults towards the officer.

As Cpl. Karanja attempted to leave, Ochieng reportedly prevented his exit and allegedly pushed the door, injuring Cpl. Karanja in the process.

Members of the public intervened and assisted in restraining the accused, rescuing Cpl. Maina. They collaborated in placing Ochieng in the cells.

However, even from inside the cells, the suspect reportedly continued insulting Cpl. Maina and banging on the cell door before he was eventually handcuffed.

The officer sought medical treatment at a nearby clinic, and the treatment notes from the clinic have been presented as exhibits in the case.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of the Makadara Law Court, the accused denied the charges.

Mr. Ochieng was granted release on a Sh40,000 cash bail. The case is scheduled for mention on November 28, with the trial set to commence on March 13 next year.