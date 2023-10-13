Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) has implemented a stricter dress code, advising its students to refrain from dressing inappropriately while on campus.

In an internal memorandum circulated on Wednesday, the Dean of Students at the institution, Bernardatte Abwao, expressed concerns about a rising number of instances of indecent dressing among some of the students.

“I take this opportunity to appreciate all the students who dress decently when they come to the university. However, we have observed and noted with concern the indecent dressing by some of you,” the Dean wrote.

The Uni has prohibited among others, plastic shoes, slippers, crocs, mini skirts, t-shirts with obscene writings, and ragged jeans, categorizing them as unofficial and indecent wear.

The institution in Kakamega has also issued a warning to women against wearing micro shorts, transparent dresses, outfits revealing bra straps, and sleeveless t-shirts.

On the flip side, male students have been prohibited from wearing sagging trousers and attire that exposes their chest.

Abwao warned that individuals donning micro/mini skirts, skin-tight trousers, ragged/torn or ripped jeans, tumbo-cut blouses and t-shirts, low-cut blouses, and dresses will be denied entry into the institution.

“As a student, you are expected to dress in modest and appropriate attires,” the dean said.