A man from Matuu village in Matungulu, Machakos County, was on Wednesday reportedly subjected to mob violence after being discovered in a compromising position with a cow.

According to Citizen Digital, the middle-aged man was caught on CCTV surveillance in the act of bestiality. Local residents reportedly said that this incident was not the first time the man had been caught in an unnatural act with a cow.

Following the mob violence, the man succumbed while being transported to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, Matuu Chief Julius Mathii urged residents in the area to avoid resorting to vigilantism and taking matters into their own hands.

The body of the deceased was transported to Kangundo Hospital Mortuary for preservation.

